LeBron James Had 3-Word Reaction To Ohio State's Loss

COLUMBUS, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 03: LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers attends a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images) Ben Jackson/Getty Images

Big-time Ohio State Buckeyes fan LeBron James was pretty upset with the finish to the Peach Bowl.

Ohio State lost to Georgia by one point, following a brutal game-ending missed field goal by the Buckeyes.

At the end of the game, the legendary NBA star took to social media to weigh in on what happened.

"WTF was that!!!!!!" he wrote.

Most of Ohio State had that reaction, unfortunately.

Ohio State played very well against Georgia, but in the end, the Buckeyes weren't able to hold on for the victory.