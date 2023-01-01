LeBron James Had 3-Word Reaction To Ohio State's Loss
Big-time Ohio State Buckeyes fan LeBron James was pretty upset with the finish to the Peach Bowl.
Ohio State lost to Georgia by one point, following a brutal game-ending missed field goal by the Buckeyes.
At the end of the game, the legendary NBA star took to social media to weigh in on what happened.
"WTF was that!!!!!!" he wrote.
Most of Ohio State had that reaction, unfortunately.
Ohio State played very well against Georgia, but in the end, the Buckeyes weren't able to hold on for the victory.