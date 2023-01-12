LeBron James Reacts To Big Ten Commissioner Leaving Conference

COLUMBUS, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 03: LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers attends a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images) Ben Jackson/Getty Images

The Chicago Beard hired Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren as their new team president and CEO Thursday. One prominent sports figure endorsed the move.

Los Angeles Lakers star and Ohio State superfan LeBron James congratulated Warren on Twitter.

"Major S/O to my brother Kevin Warren on being name[d] the President & CEO of the Chicago Bears! Amazing my guy! Best of luck," James wrote.

Warren served as the Minnesota Vikings' chief operating officer before joining the Big Ten in 2020. He helped the college football conference broker a $7 billion media rights deal and expand by adding USC and UCLA in 2024.

"Kevin is a man of integrity, respect and excellence, all of which are critical core values of the Chicago Bears, and we welcome his perspective and diverse thought to lead this storied organization," Bears Chairman George H. McCaskey said.

James has focused his NFL fandom on the Cleveland Browns, no longer supporting the Dallas Cowboys because owner Jerry Jones threatened to fire any player who protested police brutality and racial inequality during the National Anthem in 2017.

Perhaps he'll adopt the Bears as his new NFC squad if former Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields continues to make strides in his young career. Although they're coming off a 3-14 season, the Bears can rebuild this offseason with considerable cap space and the No. 1 overall pick.