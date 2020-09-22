LeBron James Reacts To Deion Sanders’ Head Coaching Entrance

Deion Sanders sure knows how to make an entrance, as the Hall of Famer made a strong first impression at his introductory press conference at Jackson State University.

After spending several years as an NFL analyst, Sanders is now going to take his talents back to the gridiron. He’ll be the head coach of Jackson State’s football program.

Sanders’ entrance on Monday was truly epic, and to be honest it’s something that only ‘Prime Time’ could have pulled off. The former NFL superstar showed up to the university with a marching band, police escort and Escalade.

It was such a power move by Sanders that even LeBron James couldn’t help but share his thoughts on his entrance.

“My guy showed up like Prince Akeem when he came to America!! Love to see it,” James tweeted on Monday afternoon.

My guy showed up like Prince Akeem when he came to America!! Love to see it! @DeionSanders 🐐! https://t.co/RJgDVkByoZ — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 21, 2020

Sanders has excelled as an analyst and player. Only time will tell if he can be a great coach too, but it sounds like he’s ready for the challenge.

“I am truly blessed to be the 21st Head football coach of Jackson State University,” Sanders said. “This amazing HBCU has always enjoyed a high level of commitment academically and athletically. It’s my desire to continue this storied tradition and history of JSU and prayerfully bring more national recognition to the athletes, the university, the Sonic Boom of the South, and HBCUs in general.”

Let the ‘Prime Time’ era begin for Jackson State.