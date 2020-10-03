Lee Corso Explains Why There’s 1 School He’s ‘Done’ Picking

ESPN college football analyst Lee Corso went with Georgia as his headgear pick on College GameDay this morning. The beloved college football analyst is picking the Bulldogs to take down the Auburn Tigers on Saturday night.

As it turns out, Auburn never stood a chance as far as the headgear pick is concerned.

“Last week, Auburn looked good in beating No. 23 Kentucky,” Corso said today. “Georgia had to rally to beat Arkansas, a team that lost 23 straight games. So Auburn has the edge. Since Auburn is the only school that won’t let me wear their mascot head, I got no other choice, go beautiful Dawgs.”

That’s right – Auburn is the only school in the country that forbids Corso from sporting the mascot head.

College GameDay picks for Auburn-Georgia: Omari Hardwick: Georgia

Desmond Howard: Auburn

David Pollack: Georgia Lee Corso, "because Auburn is the only school that won't let me wear the mascot head": pic.twitter.com/LEJZEPRNX9 — Josh Vitale (@JoshVitale) October 3, 2020

Corso explained to Kirk Herbstreit on Saturday morning that he’s never picking Auburn again.

“I never pick them anymore. They’re done,” he said.

ESPN producer Lee Fitting spoke to AL.com about the policy back in 2015.

“It’s like the War Eagle Club tradition that no one puts on the mascot, except for the kid who’s the mascot,” Fitting told AL.com. “It’s one of those things we respect and find other means – don the old-school leather football helmet and move on.”

It doesn’t sound like those other means will be utilized moving forward, though.

Auburn and Georgia, meanwhile, are set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. E.T.

The game will be on ESPN.