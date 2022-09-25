Lee Corso Calls Major College Football Team 'Overrated' Saturday Morning: Fans React

COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 25: ESPN television personality Lee Corso watches the Ohio State Buckeyes play the Penn State Nittany Lions on October 25, 2008 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Lee Corso made a bold declaration this Saturday morning about one of college football's top programs.

The legendary commentator said that Clemson is "overrated." However, the Tigers responded to Corso's blunt comment by beating Wake Forest in overtime.

Still, some are siding with Corso's Clemson admission. Are the Tigers really overrated?

Lee Corso: "Clemson is overrated." -- Rece Davis: "Not so fast, my friend."

Let's take a look at what college football fans are saying in response to Lee Corso's bold declarations.

"Man gonna be a tough week for Lee next week if both Clemson and NC State take care of business and GameDay rolls into Death Valley!" a fan said.

"I mean not wrong at this point in time," another fan wrote.

"I mean…until they prove me and LC wrong, I don’t disagree. Hopefully today is the day that I gladly eat crow," one fan said.

Clemson got the best of Lee Corso and the Demon Deacons this Saturday. Can the Tigers keep things rolling next week vs. NC State?