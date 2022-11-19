Lee Corso Has Bold College Football Playoff Prediction

BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: ESPN's Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit on set during College Gameday prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 10, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

Before every episode of ESPN's "College GameDay" goes live, Kirk Herbstreit interviews Lee Corso. They discuss some of the most interesting topics in college football.

Earlier this morning, Herbstreit asked Corso to rank his top four teams in the country. The former coach picked Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee and USC.

Herbstreit was surprised Corso included USC in his top four. However, there's a method to Corso's madness.

Corso said USC has a chance to boost its résumé in the next few weeks.

"USC has UCLA, Notre Dame and then the conference championship," Corso said. "They got three possible top-10 teams."

Corso finished this fun interview with Herbstreit by saying, "They can score on anybody. That's my story and I'm sticking to it."

The latest College Football Playoff rankings have USC at No. 7 in the country. The Trojans could very well make the playoff if the ball bounces their way.

In addition to USC needing to take care of business, it'll need Michigan, LSU and TCU to slip up down the stretch.