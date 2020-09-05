Lee Corso: “I Would Not Play College Football Until Feb. 2021”

The Big Ten and Pac-12 faced a ton of criticism for postponing the 2020 college football season. That being said, Lee Corso commends the conferences for making that decision.

During the first College GameDay of the year, Corso talked about all the uncertainty the college football world is facing this fall. Clearly, the veteran analyst doesn’t think it’s safe for football to be played right now.

“I would not play college football until February 2021,” Corso said. “I’ll tell you what, the National Football League season will be over, so the emphasis will be on college football. I’d rather err on safety than chance. The virus is very serious, and I take it that way.”

Corso does have a point about leaning on the side of safety rather than chance. Most schools playing football this fall need to rely on strict protocols and restrictions in order to have a season. If any of those protocols fail, an outbreak could happen.

Lee Corso agrees with Big Ten/Pac-12 is in favor of Spring football "I would not play [college] football until Feb. 2021 … I'd rather err on safety than chance." pic.twitter.com/S0vEQV7xZJ — gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 5, 2020

He then spoke about how odd this season will feel due to conferences postponing their respective seasons.

“It’s going to be a strange football season,” Corso said on College GameDay. “Without the Big 10 and Pac-12 it’s like the baseball season without the Yankees and Dodgers.”

There is no denying that college football won’t feel the same this season.

One thing is for sure though, we’re happy that Corso is back for another year of College GameDay.