Lee Corso Is Trending After College GameDay This Morning

Lee Corso is a staple within the college football world, but some think it’s time for the College GameDay legend to retire.

The 85-year-old Corso struggled a bit during his work on Saturday’s College GameDay, which is understandable given his age. Corso didn’t speak too clearly and struggled to put together complete sentences. But again, that’s completely understandable for someone his age.

College football fans everywhere tune in each Saturday morning to witness Corso’s headgear selection for the game of the week. He still appears capable of getting the job done. But some question whether it’s time for Corso to hang up the headgear and retire.

Corso is trending on Saturday. The reactions appear to be mixed as some think it’s time for him to retire while others are defending the 85-year-old. Take a look below.

Lee Corso used to be good for College Gameday. Lee Corso is no longer good for College Gameday. — Chris Bailey (@Kentuckyweather) September 26, 2020

Think it’s time for Lee Corso to retire man. — Terminator X (@monstaX) September 26, 2020

I love Lee Corso but I think it’s time for him to retire. Can hardly put a sentence together — mike tyler (@mtyler201280) September 26, 2020

Naturally, Corso has plenty of supporters in his arena. Many have come to Corso’ defense in light of those saying he should retire.

To everyone trashing Lee Corso right now, the poor man had a stroke a few years back. Yes, he has a hard time speaking, but he's a college football legend and does not deserve that. #CollegeGameday — Tyler Morrissey (@TylerRMorrissey) September 26, 2020

It's incredible that Lee Corso is 85 and still on College GameDay. Good for him. — Alex King (@AlexKing___) September 26, 2020

In reality, Corso will retire when he wants to. Nothing is stopping him from doing so now. Anyone questioning his continued work doesn’t exactly have the right to say what Corso should or shouldn’t be doing.

But it’s difficult to not think about when Corso will finally end his work with ESPN and retire.

We’re hoping the College GameDay legend sticks around for a few more years. But for now, we’ll continue to enjoy his Saturday morning presence this college football season.