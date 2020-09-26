The Spun

Lee Corso Is Trending After College GameDay This Morning

Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit of College GameDay have a discussion.BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: ESPN's Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit on set during College Gameday prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 10, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

Lee Corso is a staple within the college football world, but some think it’s time for the College GameDay legend to retire.

The 85-year-old Corso struggled a bit during his work on Saturday’s College GameDay, which is understandable given his age. Corso didn’t speak too clearly and struggled to put together complete sentences. But again, that’s completely understandable for someone his age.

College football fans everywhere tune in each Saturday morning to witness Corso’s headgear selection for the game of the week. He still appears capable of getting the job done. But some question whether it’s time for Corso to hang up the headgear and retire.

Corso is trending on Saturday. The reactions appear to be mixed as some think it’s time for him to retire while others are defending the 85-year-old. Take a look below.

Naturally, Corso has plenty of supporters in his arena. Many have come to Corso’ defense in light of those saying he should retire.

In reality, Corso will retire when he wants to. Nothing is stopping him from doing so now. Anyone questioning his continued work doesn’t exactly have the right to say what Corso should or shouldn’t be doing.

But it’s difficult to not think about when Corso will finally end his work with ESPN and retire.

We’re hoping the College GameDay legend sticks around for a few more years. But for now, we’ll continue to enjoy his Saturday morning presence this college football season.


