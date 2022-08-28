Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit Agree On National Championship Pick

BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: ESPN's Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit on set during College Gameday prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 10, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

ESPN ushered in the college football season with a special studio installment of College GameDay.

During Saturday morning's show, Rece Davis asked the four panelists for their College Football Playoff predictions. Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, and David Pollack all predicted Ohio State meeting Alabama in the championship game.

While Pollack has the Crimson Tide winning their seventh title under Nick Saban, Herbstreit and Corso both like the Buckeyes to win it all.

Meanwhile, Desmond Howard went way off the paved path by picking Texas A&M to defeat Michigan for the title. Baylor and Pittsburgh are his other CFP participants.

The other analysts picked the nation's top-two teams to validate the hype. A title clash between Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud would certainly have the potential for an all-time classic.

Buckeyes fans may feel less jubilant about Herbstreit's endorsement with one of his other picks already off to a poor start. He tabbed Nebraska to win the Big Ten title, saying there's "no way" the Cornhuskers endure as much bad luck as last season.

Nebraska then started the season with a 31-28 loss to Northwestern.

Ohio State could similarly put this call in jeopardy by falling to No. 5 Notre Dame in Saturday's season-opener at The Shoe. However, Herbstreit and Corso may feel much about their call if the Buckeyes make an early statement at the Fighting Irish's expense.