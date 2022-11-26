Lee Corso Makes His Headgear Pick For 'The Game'

BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: ESPN's Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit on set during College Gameday prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 10, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

Lee Corso is in Columbus today with the rest of ESPN's College GameDay crew for Ohio State-Michigan.

We've missed Corso on GameDay a few times this year as the 87-year-old former coach has dealt with health issues. That makes it extra special to have him out there today for the broadcast before the biggest game of the college football regular season.

Of course, Corso being on the air means we get one of his patented headgear picks. Those are always fun, and even more so for a rivalry game with everything at stake.

Corso is picking the home team this afternoon. He put on the Brutus the Buckeye head, much to the delight of the crowd at the 'Shoe.

When Corso eventually does retire from ESPN, we'll miss these headgear moments each week.

Ohio State-Michigan just kicked off on FOX. The winner of "The Game" will move on to the Big Ten Championship Game.