Lee Corso Names Top 3 Jobs In College Football

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: ESPN's College GameDay Analysts Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit, pose for a photo during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Before every episode of ESPN's College GameDay, Kirk Herbstreit and Lee Corso chat about the latest topics in the sport.

Prior to this Saturday's show, Herbstreit and Corso were hanging out in Lady Bird Johnson Auditorium.

After raving about Texas' campus, Corso labeled the football program as one of the three best jobs in America.

"It’s one of the 3 best jobs in America," Corso said. "Ohio State, Southern California and Texas – top 3 jobs in America."

Herbstreit asked Corso if he feels that way because of the resources and recruiting that Texas has.

Corso responded: "Absolutely. Recruiting and everything else. Tradition and everything else.”

Herbstreit suggested that LSU is one of the top jobs in college football. Corso strongly disagreed with that notion.

It's hard to deny that Ohio State is one of the best jobs in the country. Texas and USC have a lot of tradition, but those programs need to be brought back to prominence.

Time will tell if Steve Sarkisian and Lincoln Riley can bring Texas and USC back to their glory days.