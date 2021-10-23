College Football World Reacts To Lee Corso’s Performance Today

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Pasadena, California ahead of a matchup between No. 10 Oregon and UCLA.

Oregon pulled off a shocking upset earlier this season when the Ducks went into Columbus and took down the Ohio State Buckeyes. Unfortunately, the Ducks suffered a brutal upset of their own to the Stanford Cardinal.

After rebounding, Oregon will have its hands full with a revamped Bruins team led by Chip Kelly.

Before the game action kicks off, though, the GameDay crew broke down the day’s coming action.

Each and every week, college football fans love to see Lee Corso up on the stage. At 86 years old, Corso might not be as sharp as he once was, but he’s still the highlight of the show.

His budding relationship with Kirk Herbstreit over the years has been the college football world’s favorite part of the show.

“Lee Corso grabbing Kirk Herbstreit’s arm remains the most heartwarming thing in the world,” one fan said.

Every Saturday morning before they take to the set, Kirk Herbstreit gives a behind-the-scenes look at Corso gearing up for the day’s show. Earlier today, Corso had a message for the world.

“Appreciate what you got and not what you should have,” Corso said.

"Appreciate what you got and not what you should have!" LC is giving us some words of wisdom this morning from UCLA!!!

Corso remains a national treasure and one of the best parts of college football.

Fans will look forward to seeing him every Saturday morning for the rest of the season.