Look: Lee Corso Reacts To His Viral F-Bomb 10 Years Ago Today

Lee Corso ahead of the national title game.ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: Lee Corso looks on during the first quarter between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

In November of 2011, ESPN’s Lee Corso actually dropped an f-bomb while on the set of College GameDay. Earlier this week, the Houston Cougars’ official Twitter account posted a video of that moment on social media.

Corso made it seem like he was going to pick SMU because he held up a megaphone with the program’s logo on it. He then said, “Ah, f*** it,” chucked the megaphone off the set and grabbed the Houston headgear.

On Saturday morning, Kirk Herbstreit asked Corso about that viral moment. Believe it or not, Corso said that he’s actually embarrassed he dropped an f-bomb on air.

“Ten years. I can’t believe it,” Corso told Herbstreit. “I’m so embarrassed. The funny thing about it is I got home and my grandkid’s said, ‘Grandfather, you’re a hero on the Internet. You said a bad word on television.’ I said, ‘Geez, what a way to be a hero to your grandchildren.’”

Herbstreit had a great response to Corso’s comments, saying “You’re the only guy in TV history who can say the f-bomb and be glorified for it.”

Corso then recalled ESPN telling him to read an apology on air shortly after the incident occurred.

“They wrote me a little apology and I read it while smiling,” Corso said. “They said, ‘You know, take two. This is serious though.’ … We’re still here, and I can’t believe it. They can’t get rid of us.”

College football fans can watch Corso and Herbstreit on College GameDay every Saturday during the season at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN.

However, we can’t promise that Corso will drop another f-bomb on air.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.