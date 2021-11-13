Lee Corso Reveals His College Football Playoff Picks Right Now

The 2021 college football season is starting to wind down, with only a few games left on the regular season schedule.

With conference title games only a few weeks away, every game is that much more important for teams hoping to make the College Football Playoff. On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Lee Corso gave an updated look at his playoff teams right now.

In a conversation with Kirk Herbstreit, Corso said he has Georgia in the top spot followed by Oklahoma. Big Ten power Ohio State and a one-loss Alabama team rounded out his top four.

“Georgia, Oklahoma, Ohio State and Alabama,” Corso said about his top four teams right now. Herbstreit then asked the veteran college football analyst why he had Oklahoma at the No. 2 spot.

“Because they’re undefeated,” Corso said.

“Hotty Toddy! I don’t what it means but to hell with it, they love it here!” 😂😂😂 LC is loving @CollegeGameDay in Oxford!! pic.twitter.com/DitprVIXNM — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) November 13, 2021

Herbie then asked Corso why Cincinnati and UTSA – both undefeated on the season – weren’t among his top teams if he values an undefeated record.

Corso explained that they aren’t Power-5 teams. He thinks being in the Power-5 is necessary for a team to make a run to the College Football Playoff – at least this season.

As for the playoff committee’s rankings, Georgia holds the top spot followed by Alabama, Oregon and Ohio State.

Is Corso right?