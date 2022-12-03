Lee Corso's Conference Title Prediction Going Viral

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: Lee Corso looks on during the first quarter between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Lee Corso's faith in Kansas State paid off this Saturday.

Prior to this weekend's edition of "College GameDay," Corso told Kirk Herbstreit that Kansas State would hand TCU its first loss of the season in the Big 12 championship game. He then broke out his Willie the Wildcat headgear before kickoff.

Kansas State didn't let Corso down, albeit the Wildcats blew a double-digit lead in the second half.

Ty Zentner kicked a 31-yard field goal in overtime to clinch the Big 12 Championship for Kansas State. Once the final whistle was blown, fans rushed to Twitter to applaud Corso for calling the upset.

"Not so fast TCU," one fan said. "Lee Corso called it last week and made it official today."

Another fan wrote, "Lee Corso told em last week TCU was gone catch the fade today."

Corso has made it known that he doesn't believe TCU should make the College Football Playoff. He thinks the four-team field should consist of Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State and Alabama.

We'll find out soon if Corso is right about that too.