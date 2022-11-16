Legendary College Football Bowl Figure Died Unexpectedly

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: A detailed view of the Allstate Sugar Bowl logo is seen on an endzone pylon prior to the start of the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Clemson Tigers on January 1, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Paul Hoolahan, the longtime CEO of the Sugar Bowl, has passed away this week. He was 72 years old.

Hoolahan led the Sugar Bowl from 1996-2018. He finalized an agreement with the SEC and Big 12 that allowed the Sugar Bowl to remain one of the most intriguing games on the college football schedule.

The official Twitter account for the Sugar Bowl broke the news about Hoolahan's death.

Jeff Hundley, the Sugar Bowl's current CEO, released a heartfelt statement on Hoolahan's legacy.

"Paul Hoolahan was a true legend in college football circles and a great advocate for the Sugar Bowl and New Orleans," Hundley said. "His numerous accomplishments in leading the Bowl were important in maintaining the organization's position as a leader in postseason college football. But those of us who knew him best will remember his fun and generous spirit, one that was unique in charm and wit and endeared him to people around the country. Paul was at the same time intensely tough and tenderhearted. He was truly one of a kind and will be greatly missed by everyone at the Sugar Bowl."



Per the official press release from the Allstate Sugar Bowl, Hoolahan's organizational efforts generated over $3 billion for the local economy.

Hoolahan's legacy will live on for years to come. He is survived by his wife Katherine and his three daughters - Kate, Molly and Megan.

Our thoughts are with Hoolahan's loved ones.