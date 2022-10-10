Legendary College Football Coach Reportedly Hospitalized

ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 03: Georgia Bulldogs students show support for Devon Gales #33 of the Southern University Jaguars during the game between the Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Sanford Stadium on October 3, 2015 in Athens, Georgia. Gales suffered a spinal injury during the game against the Georgia Bulldogs on Sept 26, 2015. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

A legendary college football head coach was reportedly hospitalized this weekend.

Former Georgia Bulldogs coach Vince Dooley has reportedly been hospitalized with what's being called a "mild" case of COVID-19.

Dooley, 90, coached at Georgia for 25 years. He won the 1980 national championship and six SEC championships.

Former Georgia Tech coach Bill Curry sent Dooley his well wishes.

"God bless and heal Vince Dooley, in the hospital with Covid. Barbara and the family do not expect him to need the hospital very long-good news. We pray for a quick and full recovery for the UGA legend," he tweeted.

Our thoughts are with Dooley and his friends and family members at this time.

Hopefully the legendary college football coach will be released from the hospital soon.