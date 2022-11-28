Legendary College Football Coach's Grandson Is Transferring

(Original Caption) Paul "Bear" Bryant, University of Alabama football coach, watches the team practice from a tower on the side of the field.

The grandson of a legendary college football head coach is transferring.

According to a report from On3, the grandson of legendary Alabama head coach Bear Bryant is transferring.

Paul Tyson, a quarterback, is reportedly transferring from Arizona State.

"🚨BREAKING🚨 Arizona State QB Paul Tyson, the great-grandson of Bear Bryant, has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per @mzenitz . He previously played at Alabama as well," On3 reported on Monday afternoon.

Tyson has played at two different schools in Alabama and Arizona State.

It will be interesting to see where the grandson of the legendary Alabama Crimson Tide head coach will land.