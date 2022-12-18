Legendary College Football Star Is Warning The NCAA

LOS ANGELES - NOVEMBER 14: The USC Trojans and the Stanford Cardinal play with crowde stands in the background on November 14, 2009 at the Los Angeles Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. Stanford won 55-21. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

A legendary college football star continues to have some words for the NCAA.

Reggie Bush, one of the best college football players of the 21st century who had his Heisman Trophy revoked, clearly hasn't gotten over that.

This week, Bush took to social media.

The legendary USC Trojans football star had a warning for the NCAA on social media.

"NCAA paid $8 million quietly behind closed doors trying to clean up their mistakes. I understand why you signed that non disclosure agreement Mark Emmert but I would like you to know your secret is not safe. After all these years they are still scared of #5," Bush tweeted.

Oh boy.

It will be interesting to see if the NCAA tries to take any steps to mend the relationship with Bush at some point.

Clearly, the legendary USC Trojans football star remains unhappy with how things unfolded for him.