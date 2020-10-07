Legendary FSU Coach Bobby Bowden Reportedly Hospitalized

Legendary Florida State head coach Bobby Bowden was reportedly taken to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

The news comes after Bowden tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. Reporter Jim Henry of the Tallahassee Democrat broke the news, but received positive news from Bowden’s wife.

Ann Bowden told Henry that she is “very positive” about the coach’s condition. “I feel sure he’s going to be okay,” she said. “I am very positive and I am not an alarmist.”

Henry offered more details on Bowden’s hospitalization, which was described as “precautionary.”

“Bobby Bowden was transported by ambulance to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare Tuesday afternoon…Bowden’s wife Ann told the Democrat that her husband was readmitted Tuesday as a precautionary measure due to fatigue. She said Bowden was scheduled to undergo a chest X-ray and other tests,” the report read.

The longtime Florida State head coach recently spent time in the hospital with a leg infection.

“Bowden had been hospitalized at TMH for nearly two weeks with a leg infection following the removal of cancer spots,” Henry’s report read. “He was transferred to the hospital’s rehab center and was released last Thursday.”

Bobby Bowden spent 33 years as Florida State’s head coach, spanning from 1976 to 2009. He won two national championships during that time, with the first coming in 1993 and the last in 1999.

We’re hoping for a speedy recovery and wishing the best for the Bowden family.