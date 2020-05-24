Leonard Taylor, 5-Star Defensive Tackle, Names Final 5 Schools

Miami (Fla.) Palmetto five-star defensive tackle Leonard Taylor is one of the most coveted recruits not just in the state of Florida, but nationwide.

Taylor owns 20 scholarship offers, but has decided to trim that list significantly. As of today, he’s down to five programs.

This afternoon, Taylor announced a top five of Auburn, Florida, LSU, Miami and Tennessee. For those scoring at home, that is four SEC schools and his hometown school.

Before the coronavirus pandemic put a halt to all recruiting visits, Taylor was able to attend Junior Day at Florida on March 7. He also took trips to Auburn in February and Miami in January.

The 6-foot-4, 255-pound Taylor is the No. 5 rising senior in the state of Florida and the No. 3 defensive tackle in the 2021 class, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. Overall, Taylor is the 27th-ranked recruit in the 2021 cycle.

As a junior, Taylor recorded 68 tackles (26 for loss), 11 sacks and two interceptions while helping Palmetto go 10-2 and reach the state semifinals.

“Looks like one of the top overall prospects nationally in the 2021 cycle and among the better defensive linemen to come out of South Florida in years,” reads Taylor’s 247Sports Scouting Report. “Projects as a multi-year starter at the Power Five level with all-league and All-American potential and the upside of developing into a first round draft pick.”

All the predictions in Taylor’s 247Sports Crystal Ball are currently for Florida.