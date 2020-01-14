Les Miles Sends Message To LSU After National Championship

For the first time since the 2007 season, the LSU Tigers are the national champions. Head coach Ed Orgeron led the team to an impressive 42-25 win over Clemson.

Orgeron had large shoes to fill at LSU because Les Miles was the head coach before him. During his time in Baton Rouge, Miles won a national title and two conference championships.

Coach O wasn’t considered the flashiest hire in the world, but it’s pretty clear that LSU made the right choice.

Following the final whistle of tonight’s game, Miles shared his thoughts on the Tigers’ win.

Miles went on Twitter to congratulate his former program, saying “Congratulations to the players, coaches, staff and fans of LSU on winning the National Championship.”

He must be thrilled for Orgeron, who was his former defensive line coach.

Although his tenure with LSU is officially over, it’s not a surprise that Miles congratulated his former team. He was always a class act as the head coach of the Tigers.

As for the current coaching staff at LSU, they just put together a season that will go down in history. Not only did they break records and dismantle teams along the way, the Tigers constantly did it against elite opponents.