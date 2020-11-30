The Spun

Report: Top 25 Team Might Not Get A Bowl Invitation

Stealth bomber flies over college football game at the Rose Bowl.PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: A Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit flies over the stadium during the national anthem prior to the Rose Bowl game presented by Northwestern Mutual between the Oregon Ducks and the Wisconsin Badgers at Rose Bowl on January 01, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The Liberty Flames have been one of the most-impressive teams in college football this season.

Liberty, which is led by former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze, is 9-1 on the season. Liberty is ranked No. 25 in the latest Coaches’ Poll.

The Flames have a good chance to finish the regular season at 10-1. Liberty, which has beaten Virginia Tech and Syracuse, among other programs, ends the year against No. 20 Coastal Carolina. With a win in that game, Liberty could surge into the top 20 of the rankings.

Despite this great year, Liberty could be without a bowl game invitation, according to Stadium’s Brett McMurphy.

“Liberty may not receive bowl bid even though Flames could finish 10-1, sources told Stadium. Reason is LU doesn’t have guaranteed bowl tie-in & w/out any win requirements for teams to be bowl eligible, bowls expected to fill w/their designated conference affiliations source said,” he reported. 

Liberty going without a bowl game invitation would be pretty brutal considering the season the Flames have had.

Hopefully for the program’s sake, there will be a bowl game out there that decides to reward Freeze’s program for its season.

Liberty and Coastal Carolina are scheduled to kick off on Saturday at 2 p.m. E.T. The game will be on ESPNU.


