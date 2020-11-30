The Liberty Flames have been one of the most-impressive teams in college football this season.

Liberty, which is led by former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze, is 9-1 on the season. Liberty is ranked No. 25 in the latest Coaches’ Poll.

The Flames have a good chance to finish the regular season at 10-1. Liberty, which has beaten Virginia Tech and Syracuse, among other programs, ends the year against No. 20 Coastal Carolina. With a win in that game, Liberty could surge into the top 20 of the rankings.

Despite this great year, Liberty could be without a bowl game invitation, according to Stadium’s Brett McMurphy.

“Liberty may not receive bowl bid even though Flames could finish 10-1, sources told Stadium. Reason is LU doesn’t have guaranteed bowl tie-in & w/out any win requirements for teams to be bowl eligible, bowls expected to fill w/their designated conference affiliations source said,” he reported.

Liberty going without a bowl game invitation would be pretty brutal considering the season the Flames have had.

Hopefully for the program’s sake, there will be a bowl game out there that decides to reward Freeze’s program for its season.

Liberty and Coastal Carolina are scheduled to kick off on Saturday at 2 p.m. E.T. The game will be on ESPNU.