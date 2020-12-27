College Football World Reacts To Crazy Liberty-Coastal Carolina Finish

Coastal Carolina’s magic ran out Saturday night at the hands of Hugh Freeze and the Liberty Flames in the Cure Bowl.

The Chanticleers became one of America’s favorite team this year thanks to a miraculous season. Just a few weeks ago, Coastal upset the BYU Cougars 22-17 after a Coastal defender tackled a BYU receiver short of the goal-line with no time remaining. Coastal’s magic continued into Saturday night, but ran out in the final moment.

Near the end of regulation, the Liberty offense found itself just a few yards short of the end-zone in a tie game. Rather than try and punch it in, the Flames played the clock game and attempted to run it out and kick a field goal for the win.

The questionable strategy turned disaster when Liberty running back Joshua Mack fumbled the ball away to Coastal, a yard from the goal line with less than a minute left. Take a look.

This was ruled a fumble while Liberty was in the red zone: pic.twitter.com/rXCVQmVJ2b — ESPN (@espn) December 27, 2020

Momentum flipped. Advantage Coastal.

The Chanticleers and Flames then went on to overtime. Liberty tacked on a field goal to start the extra period, giving Coastal an opportunity to win the game with a touchdown.

The Flames defense responded, though, forcing Coastal into a field-goal try. Then, chaos ensued. Liberty got an excellent push on Coastal’s special teams unit and came up with a spectacular block, ending the game in the process.

This was absolute madness, and we’re here for it.

HE BLOCKED IT! LIBERTY WINS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/laQNZiYJJa — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 27, 2020

Naturally, the college football world is freaking out over Liberty’s thrilling win over No. 12 Coastal. Take a look at a few of those reactions.

Coastal Carolina’s undefeated season ends on a blocked field goal attempt in overtime. Wow. — Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) December 27, 2020

trying to remember how to sleep after the Liberty/Coastal + Raiders/Dolphins eclipse pic.twitter.com/HgwfkHjx4j — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) December 27, 2020

Coastal seemed destined to end the season undefeated. Especially after the end of reg. But destiny is overrated. Both teams had great seasons. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) December 27, 2020

The Chanticleers’ season didn’t end as they would’ve hoped. But Coastal did give football fans two of the best games of the entire season.

Liberty, meanwhile, has plenty of celebrating to do after handing Coastal Carolina its first loss of the season.

