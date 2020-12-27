Liberty Fumbles At 1-Yard Line With Chance To Hand Coastal Carolina Its First Loss

The Cure Bowl pit two of the best G5 teams in the country against one another: 11-0 Coastal Carolina and 9-1 Liberty. It has more than lived up to the bill.

The two small school powers have been trading touchdowns all night. Late in the fourth quarter, Liberty’s dynamic quarterback Malik Willis engineered an impressive drive all the way down the field, and looked to have the win locked up. With the game tied at 34, Liberty was killing clock inside the Coastal five-yard line, in order to set up a field goal with as little time as possible on the clock.

That is when disaster struck for Hugh Freeze’s team. On two plays, Liberty gave running back Joshua Mack the ball, and he slowly ran towards the line of scrimmage, as the offensive line blocked in order to try and kill as much clock as possible. On second down, Mack got shoved toward the goal line, and for a moment it looked like he might have unwillingly scored.

Instead, a Chanticleer defender knocked the ball out, and recovered deep in their own territory with under a minute left. After a replay, the call stood. We’re now heading to overtime at the Cure Bowl.

This was ruled a fumble while Liberty was in the red zone: pic.twitter.com/rXCVQmVJ2b — ESPN (@espn) December 27, 2020

The Cure Bowl was atop many of the rankings of most exciting bowl matchups of this postseason, and for good reasons. These two teams have plenty to play for, as Liberty is constantly looking for validation as a true G5 power at the FBS level, and Coastal Carolina is shooting for an incredible undefeated season.

Both quarterbacks have had impressive days through the air and on the ground. Willis, an Auburn transfer, has two interceptions to go with 216 passing yards, but he’s diced up the solid Chanticleer defense in the run game, going for 137 yards and four touchdowns.

Coastal’s Grayson McCall has 318 yards, three touchdowns, and a pick through the air, and leads the team with 96 rushing yards and a score.

Overtime is about to begin on ESPN. The NFL game going on has also been fun, but you’ll want to see the end of this Cure Bowl.

[ESPN]