Legendary NFL Player Helped Lil Wayne Land Presidential Pardon

Rapper Lil Wayne was one of 143 people granted pardons by President Donald Trump during his last day in office. One of those who helped Lil Wayne land that pardon: none other than NFL legend and Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders.

Wayne pled guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon on December 11, 2020, a year after he brought a loaded weapon onto a private flight. Lil Wayne had the record from a 2007 gun charge in New York City, for which he served eight months of a year sentence.

Sanders, who is taking on his first major coaching role this year, sent a letter to the White House in support of the rapper. He called the Louisiana native “a provider for his family, a friend to many, a man of faith, a natural giver to the less fortunate, a waymaker, a game changer,” per CNN.

Some may remember Lil Wayne was among the more surprising endorsements that Donald Trump landed late in the run-up to the 2020 Presidential Election, which he lost to Joe Biden, who was inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States just hours ago today.

The president has pardoned Lil Wayne and Kodak Black citing support by legendary CFB players Deion Sanders and Lamar Jackson. Yes, this is real. pic.twitter.com/8iXcRs0NyR — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 20, 2021

Sanders and Lil Wayne have a pretty long standing relationship. He called the rapper “one of his best friends,” after the NCAA looked into Deion Sanders Jr., a former football player at SMU, getting backstage passes to one of his concerts in 2013.

My dear friend whom I Love sincerely and Pray for often @LilTunechi has let the whole rap game know he is that ……………! #Truth Fill in the Blank please. — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) September 28, 2018

It does seem like the two have a pretty long standing relationship, so it isn’t a huge surprise that Deion Sanders would go to bat for Lil Wayne like this.

We can probably expect to see Wayne on the Jackson State sidelines at some point very soon.