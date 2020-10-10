Lincoln Riley Getting Crushed For Throwing On 3rd Down Late vs. Texas

Oklahoma knocked off Texas in four overtimes on Saturday, but many Sooners fans are wondering why it even had to get to that point. Head coach Lincoln Riley made a puzzling move late in the contest that easily could have cost them the game.

Clinging to a 31-24 lead with just over two minutes to play and facing a 3rd-and-9, Oklahoma opted for a passing play despite the fact that Texas had no timeouts to stop the clock.

Signal-caller Spencer Rattler couldn’t find Austin Stogner on a crossing route, giving Texas 1:52 left on the clock to work with. Texas went 84 yards in just over a minute and a half to tie the game at 31-31 and send it to overtime.

If Oklahoma had simply run the ball, the Sooners would have been punting the ball back to the Longhorns with just over a minute to play.

Lincoln Riley deserves a LOT of blame for this. — Curtis Fitzpatrick (@cfitzfox) October 10, 2020

Can't believe Lincoln Riley called a pass there. The QB Whisperer took himself too seriously there. Texas has no timeouts left. No the Horns getting the ball back. — Cedric Golden (@CedGolden) October 10, 2020

Lincoln Riley has failed OU again this week. Terrible call to pass on 3rd trying to run the clock out. — Coach Anderson (@CoachAnderson92) October 10, 2020

No matter what happens here, Texas was given life by Lincoln Riley's decision to throw. This game would be down to about three seconds now. — Cedric Golden (@CedGolden) October 10, 2020

Lincoln Riley wears this one. He’s absolutely been as bad as any one player on the field. His decision making is a liability. He should be hammered by the weak Oklahoma media. #TEXvsOU — Stupid Lincoln Riley (@Lincoln_RileyOU) October 10, 2020

In the end, Oklahoma won, so the decision won’t be as criticized as it would have been.

Overtime was a crazy back-and-forth affair that featured five touchdowns, a blocked field goal attempt and a terrible shank. In the end, Sooners cornerback Tre Brown picked off Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger to seal the win.

Expect Riley to have to answer questions about how he played the end of regulation. It should be an interesting week.