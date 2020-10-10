The Spun

Lincoln Riley Getting Crushed For Throwing On 3rd Down Late vs. Texas

Lincoln Riley staring across the field as Oklahoma's head coach.MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 29: Head coach Lincoln Riley of the Oklahoma Sooners looks on prior to their College Football Playoff Semifinal against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Oklahoma knocked off Texas in four overtimes on Saturday, but many Sooners fans are wondering why it even had to get to that point. Head coach Lincoln Riley made a puzzling move late in the contest that easily could have cost them the game.

Clinging to a 31-24 lead with just over two minutes to play and facing a 3rd-and-9, Oklahoma opted for a passing play despite the fact that Texas had no timeouts to stop the clock.

Signal-caller Spencer Rattler couldn’t find Austin Stogner on a crossing route, giving Texas 1:52 left on the clock to work with. Texas went 84 yards in just over a minute and a half to tie the game at 31-31 and send it to overtime.

If Oklahoma had simply run the ball, the Sooners would have been punting the ball back to the Longhorns with just over a minute to play.

In the end, Oklahoma won, so the decision won’t be as criticized as it would have been.

Overtime was a crazy back-and-forth affair that featured five touchdowns, a blocked field goal attempt and a terrible shank. In the end, Sooners cornerback Tre Brown picked off Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger to seal the win.

Expect Riley to have to answer questions about how he played the end of regulation. It should be an interesting week.


