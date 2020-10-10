Lincoln Riley Explains The “No. 1” Reason Oklahoma Isn’t Winning Games

It’s been a tough start to the season for perennial contender Oklahoma. The Sooners, ranked No. 6 to start the season in the Coaches’ Poll, sit with a 1-2 record that includes losses to Big 12 foes Kansas State and Iowa State. At this point, it’s fair to say the Sooners are all but eliminated from College Football Playoff contention.

Why the rough start? ESPN’s Gene Wojciechowski sat down – virtually – with head coach Lincoln Riley to find out why. Riley explained the “No. 1” reason the Sooners have lost two games.

“We haven’t finished games.”

Obviously, he’s right. The Sooners blew a 35-14 lead against Kansas State two weeks ago, and then blew a 30-23 lead late against Iowa State a week later. The team’s defense has been mostly to blame for its poor start.

"We're so used to winning. … When it doesn't happen it hurts." It's been a rough few weeks in Norman, but Lincoln Riley still believes in his team. pic.twitter.com/4nPdb8I2Dn — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 10, 2020

Saturday, Oklahoma will take on rival Texas in their annual Red River Rivalry contest. The Longhorns have also struggled to start the 2020 campaign.

Oklahoma has won the Big 12 five years in a row – earning a berth in the College Football Playoff four of those seasons.

Oklahoma still has time to turn its season around, but it would have to start immediately. A loss to Texas would put OU in an 0-3 hole in the Big 12 – far too deep to climb out of.