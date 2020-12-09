Lions Owner Is A Fan Of Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh

If Michigan does decide to part ways with Jim Harbaugh, could the head coach find his next job with the state’s NFL franchise, the Detroit Lions?

It’s a scenario that many have discussed, ever since the Lions parted ways with Matt Patricia on November 28. Now, according to the latest we’ve heard, it is also a scenario that is at least based somewhat in reality.

Sources told The Spun on Monday evening that Detroit Lions principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp is a fan of Harbaugh’s both personally and professionally, and would consider the former San Francisco 49ers skipper to be the franchise’s new head coach.

“This doesn’t make him a shoo-in, but he’s clearly on the Lions’ radar,” a source told The Spun.

For what it’s worth, the betting favorite for the Lions job continues to be 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, a Dearborn, Michigan native and Northern Michigan alum.

Who will be the next head coach of the Detroit Lions? 🤔 ① Robert Saleh (+150)

② Eric Bieniemy (+700)

③ Arthur Smith (+900)

④ Lincoln Riley (+1000)

⑤ Jim Harbaugh (+1100)@TheDuelSports https://t.co/59Lwg5CWi2 — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) December 8, 2020

On Monday night, Michigan insider John U. Bacon reported that “at least five” NFL teams have shown interest in Harbaugh. Along with Atlanta and Houston, Detroit is one of the franchises that is currently without a head coach.

Bacon also stated that Harbaugh and UM athletic director Warde Manuel have at least discussed some parameters of a contract extension.

Harbaugh can now accept, negotiate, or decline. At least five NFL teams have expressed an interest in hiring him – per usual – though not clear if any have made firm offers yet. (2/2) — John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) December 8, 2020

Under Harbaugh, Michigan is currently 2-4 on the season. The Wolverines’ upcoming game against Ohio State was called off due to an outbreak within the UM program.