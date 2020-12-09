The Spun

Lions Owner Is A Fan Of Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh head coach of the Michigan Wolverines runs onto the field prior to the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions.STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 21: Jim Harbaugh head coach of the Michigan Wolverines run onto the field prior to the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium on November 21, 2015 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Evan Habeeb/Getty Images)

If Michigan does decide to part ways with Jim Harbaugh, could the head coach find his next job with the state’s NFL franchise, the Detroit Lions?

It’s a scenario that many have discussed, ever since the Lions parted ways with Matt Patricia on November 28. Now, according to the latest we’ve heard, it is also a scenario that is at least based somewhat in reality.

Sources told The Spun on Monday evening that Detroit Lions principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp is a fan of Harbaugh’s both personally and professionally, and would consider the former San Francisco 49ers skipper to be the franchise’s new head coach.

“This doesn’t make him a shoo-in, but he’s clearly on the Lions’ radar,” a source told The Spun.

For what it’s worth, the betting favorite for the Lions job continues to be 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, a Dearborn, Michigan native and Northern Michigan alum.

On Monday night, Michigan insider John U. Bacon reported that “at least five” NFL teams have shown interest in Harbaugh. Along with Atlanta and Houston, Detroit is one of the franchises that is currently without a head coach.

Bacon also stated that Harbaugh and UM athletic director Warde Manuel have at least discussed some parameters of a contract extension.

Under Harbaugh, Michigan is currently 2-4 on the season. The Wolverines’ upcoming game against Ohio State was called off due to an outbreak within the UM program.


