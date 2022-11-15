Longtime College Football Bowl Game Has A New Name

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 26: Tight end Artayvious Lynn #88 of the TCU Horned Frogs celebrates following the Cheez-it Bowl at Chase Field on December 26, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Horned Frogs defeated the Golden Bears 10-7 in overtime. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Cheez-It is so committed to bowl season that it's doubling up on the amount of games it'll sponsor.

For the past two seasons, the Cheez-It Bowl has been played in Orlando, Florida. Last year's game featured Clemson and Iowa State.

Well, it was just announced on Tuesday that Cheez-It will become the new title sponsor for the Citrus Bowl. As a result, it'll be called the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl this season.

The Citrus Bowl will feature a team from the SEC and a team from the Big Ten. This matchup will continue to take place at Camping World Stadium.

Erin Storm, the senior director of marketing for Cheez-It, released a statement regarding this development.

"College football fans know that Cheez-It is a go-to watch party snack, and our current Cheez-It Bowl sponsorship has helped solidify the brand as a staple in the postseason," Storm said, via PR Newswire. "We're thrilled to continue our partnership with Florida Citrus Sports and bring the cheese-infused action to the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl through next-level experiences for college football fans everywhere. We can't wait to show fans how we're bringing them into the fold for the cheeziest bowl games yet."

The Citrus Bowl will take place on Jan. 2, 2023. The Cheez-It Bowl, meanwhile, is set for Dec. 29, 2022.