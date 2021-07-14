On Wednesday morning, the college football world woke up to the news that a longtime coach announced his retirement.

Longtime Ohio head coach Frank Solich announced his decision to step down to “focus on a cardiovascular health issue.” Solich, 76, announced the news less than two months before the start of the season.

Former associate head coach and offensive coordinator Tim Albin will fill the vacated role.

“After fifty-five years in coaching, including 16 at Ohio University, it is time for me to step away to focus on a cardiovascular health issue,” said Solich. “I’ve appreciated the support of Bobcat fans over the years, and I know they will continue to support Coach Albin. After working directly with Tim for 21 consecutive years, including six at the University of Nebraska, it’s clear to me he is prepared to continue our work and move the program forward. I am happy for Tim and his family.”

It’s hard to put in words what @CoachSolich has done for Ohio football. Today, Frank Solich announces his retirement. Thank you, coach Solich. Read more: https://t.co/M3wh2NHShF pic.twitter.com/2OZN9TYkd1 — Ohio Football 🏈 (@OhioFootball) July 14, 2021

Solich walks away from the game as the winningest head coach in Mid-American Conference history with 115 overall victories. He led the Bobcats to 11 bowl games during his tenure there.

Before taking over at Ohio, Solich went back to his alma mater for his first head coaching gig. He led the Nebraska Cornhuskers to a national title game where they fell to the Miami Hurricanes.

He racked up a career record of 173-101.