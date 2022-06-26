Longtime College Football Coach Announces Surprising Retirement

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

A longtime college football head coach announced a surprise retirement before the start of the 2022 regular season earlier this week.

Bill Clark, the longtime head coach at Alabama-Birmingham, announced that he is stepping down.

“It’s time,” he wrote in a post on social media. “Knowing that doesn’t make this any easier. Retiring as the UAB head football coach is the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make, but my future health and well-being depend on it.”

Clark cited health issues as part of the reason for his decision. He's been dealing with ongoing back issues.

“I have exhausted all of my options,” he wrote.

Clark steps down with a 49-26 record at UAB. He is 60-30 as a Division I head coach.

The longtime college football head coach won three straight C-USA West Divisional titles from 2018-20.

Clark also helped restore UAB's football program following the administration's decision to part ways with it.

