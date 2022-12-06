Longtime College Football Coach Asking For Prayers

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - NOVEMBER 18: Head coach Mark Richt of the Miami Hurricanes looks on during a game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium on November 18, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

A longtime college football head coach is asking for prayers on Tuesday morning.

Former Georgia Bulldogs and Miami Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt was diagnosed with Parkinson's a couple of years ago.

Tuesday morning, Richt is doing some experimental treatment and he's asking for prayers.

"I am asking for your prayers this morning. I am taking the levodopa drug that is designed to help Parkinson’s for the first time. Please pray for good results and no side effects! Thank you !" he tweeted.

Our thoughts are with Richt as he undergoes this treatment for the first time.

The former Georgia Bulldogs and Miami Hurricanes head coach has the college football world behind him.

Hopefully everything will go OK with the treatment, Mark.