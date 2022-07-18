Longtime College Football Coach Chad Morris Lands New Job

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - OCTOBER 6: Head Coach Chad Morris of the Arkansas Razorbacks talks with a official on the sidelines in the first half of a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Razorback Stadium on October 6, 2018 in Tuscaloosa, Alabamai. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Former head coach Chad Morris has accepted a new position back in college football.

As announced Monday afternoon, the former SMU and Arkansas coach will join the University of South Florida as a senior offensive analyst.

Morris and USF head coach Jeff Scott both coached on Dabo Swinney's staff at Clemson from 2011 to 2014. Per the school's statement, Scott cited their past connection when welcoming Morris to the program.

"Chad and I have a great relationship and had a lot of success working together for four seasons under Coach Swinney at Clemson," Scott said. "We are very excited to welcome Chad to South Florida and I look forward to him working with Offensive Coordinator Travis Trickett, our returning staff members and me as we employ a fast-paced and exciting offense."

After going 14-22 at SMU from 2015 to 2017, Morris went 4-18 with the Razorbacks over the next two seasons. Gus Malzahn hired Morris as his offensive coordinator when becoming Auburn's head coach in 2019, but both were fired the following year.

Morris was the head coach at Allen High School in Texas last year.

USF won the Birmingham Bowl in 2016 and 2017, going 21-4 over those two seasons. However, the Bulls have notched just three victories in Scott's two years as head coach.

They'll need to take massive strides to realize Scott's vision of an "exciting offense" after mustering just six passing touchdowns last season.