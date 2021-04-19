Longtime College Football Coach Hal Mumme Lands New Job

Former Kentucky head coach Hal Mumme has been bouncing around the football world taking on all kinds of jobs over the past few years. Now it appears that the innovator of the Air Raid offense has found a new home.

On Saturday, the developmental football league “The Spring League” announced that Mumme will be the head coach of The Spring League Linemen. Mumme is one of several former NFL and college football head coaches taking a top role with the league. Jerry Glanville, Kevin Gilbride and Terry Shea are some of the others.

Mumme spent 2020 as the office coordinator and administrator of the Dallas Renegades in the XFL. But he and everyone else lost their jobs when the league was forced to close down due to the pandemic.

Prior to joining the Renegades, Mumme was the offensive coordinator at Jackson State in 2018. He served as head coach of Belhaven from 2014 to 2017, but went just 8-33.

The Head Coach of the #TSLLinemen is…HAL MUMME! Coach Mumme has an extensive college head coaching career, including stops at Valdosta State and Kentucky, where he's credited for being the founding father of the air raid offense! 🎨: @jjhernandez_11 pic.twitter.com/ERVpKfaD83 — The Spring League 🏈 (@TheSpringLeague) April 18, 2021

Hal Mumme is perhaps most famous for his tenures with Iowa Wesleyan, Valdosta State and Kentucky.

It was during those three stops that Mumme would innovate the Air Raid offense alongside future college coaches Mike Leach, Dana Holgorsen and Sonny Dykes. His disciples have won multiple conference titles and bowl games using the system.

The Spring League’s 2021 season is slated to start in May with eight teams.

