The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Longtime College Football Coach Hal Mumme Lands New Job

A closeup of white Kentucky helmets.21 Nov 1998: A close-up of the Kentucky Wildcats helmets stored before the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee defeated Kentucky 59-21. Mandatory Credit: Scott Halleran /Allsport

Former Kentucky head coach Hal Mumme has been bouncing around the football world taking on all kinds of jobs over the past few years. Now it appears that the innovator of the Air Raid offense has found a new home.

On Saturday, the developmental football league “The Spring League” announced that Mumme will be the head coach of The Spring League Linemen. Mumme is one of several former NFL and college football head coaches taking a top role with the league. Jerry Glanville, Kevin Gilbride and Terry Shea are some of the others.

Mumme spent 2020 as the office coordinator and administrator of the Dallas Renegades in the XFL. But he and everyone else lost their jobs when the league was forced to close down due to the pandemic.

Prior to joining the Renegades, Mumme was the offensive coordinator at Jackson State in 2018. He served as head coach of Belhaven from 2014 to 2017, but went just 8-33.

Hal Mumme is perhaps most famous for his tenures with Iowa Wesleyan, Valdosta State and Kentucky.

It was during those three stops that Mumme would innovate the Air Raid offense alongside future college coaches Mike Leach, Dana Holgorsen and Sonny Dykes. His disciples have won multiple conference titles and bowl games using the system.

The Spring League’s 2021 season is slated to start in May with eight teams.

What will the Linemen’s record be with Hal Mumme at the helm?


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.