Longtime College Football Coach Was Fired In Locker Room

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 03: Head Coach Ken Niumatalolo of the Navy Midshipmen walks the sidelines in the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats during the third quarter at Nippert Stadium on November 3, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Navy wasted no time moving on from head coach Ken Niumatalolo after Saturday's double-overtime loss to Army.

Niumatalolo was in Navy's locker room on Saturday when athletic director Chet Gladchuk walked in and fired him.

"First of all, we just got kicked in the gut," Niumatalolo said, via ESPN. "I was a little bit numb prior to him saying that, so most of it I couldn't comprehend. I'm just like, 'Chet, why don't you take some time to relax.' He said, 'Well, it's been building up.'"

Niumatalolo has been coaching Navy's football program since the Poinsettia Bowl in 2007. He'll finish his tenure with a 109-83 record.

Gladchuk said Niumatalolo didn't meet Navy's expectations. That's why he was fired.

"I spoke directly to his representatives, who asked me exactly that question," Gladchuk said. "I conveyed it to them and I conveyed it for 20 years to the head coach ... there's no confusion with regard to what the expectations are. And I think they're realistic, they're reasonable, they're attainable. They're expected. They're resourced. I can't make it any clearer."

Unfortunately for Niumatalolo, the past few seasons have been disappointing. The Midshipmen haven't owned a winning record since 2019.