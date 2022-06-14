Longtime College Football Coach Reacts To Arch Manning's Recruitment

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 18: Arch Manning from Isidore Newman in New Orleans, LA on a visit to Georgia before the college football game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and Georgia Bulldogs on September 18, 2021 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA. (Photo by John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

No recruit has generated more buzz over the past few years than Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning. He's currently listed as the No. 1 prospect from the 2023 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Manning has not yet announced where he'll play college football. Alabama, Georgia and Texas are considered the three finalists at this time.

Former Tennessee football coach Phillip Fulmer, who coached Arch's uncle Peyton back in the day, recently shared his thoughts on the five-star quarterback's recruitment.

Fulmer has no doubts the Manning family will make the right choice when it's all said and done.

“They [the Mannings] have a plan,” Fulmer said, via AtoZSports. “I haven’t talked to Cooper [Manning] about this, but I have with Peyton (Manning) just in general. Those folks know the ropes around college athletics. They know a lot of people. They can find out information they want to know: stability of programs, the longevity of coaches, and all those things more than most.

“Archie and the whole family, is so well-respected around the country, and the world for that matter,” added Fulmer. “They’ve done everything right. You just know that this young man will do it right as well. Whoever gets him is getting a prized quarterback, and person, and a piece of the Manning family. I don’t really know if Tennessee is in it or not, but there’s a lot of really good schools around the country, too.”

Last week, Manning showcased his arm strength at LSU's 7-on-7 camp. There's no doubt he has what it takes to be a star at the collegiate level.

All that matters now is where Manning ends up. He's a rare recruit who could legitimately change the landscape of the sport because of his skillset and popularity.