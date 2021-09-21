Longtime College Football Coach Reportedly Hospitalized With Stroke

On Tuesday afternoon, the sports world learned some troubling news when a former college football coach was hospitalized.

Mike DeBord, a longtime assistant college football coach, reportedly suffered a stroke and “a major brain bleed,” according to a report from Football Scoop. He’s reportedly in the University of Michigan hospital’s ICU.

The DeBord family released a short statement asking for prayers.

“We are a family that believes in the power of prayer. We are needing all the prayers you can lend right now,” Tyler DeBord posted online.

DeBord’s current condition isn’t known at this time.

Earlier this year, football fans thought they’d see him back on the sideline this fall. Kansas head coach Les Miles hired DeBord as the team’s offensive coordinator earlier this year, but both were out of the job when Kansas fired Miles in March.

He spent several seasons as the offensive coordinator at Michigan. In his first season as the team’s OC, the Wolverines won a share of the national title. DeBord eventually found his first head coaching job at Central Michigan, but failed to find the same success as he did with the Wolverines.

He went on to have a long college football – and even NFL – career as an assistant coach.

We hope the best for Mike DeBord and his family.