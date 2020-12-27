Longtime College Football Insider Reacts To Urban Meyer Report

A report from ESPN insider Adam Schefter emerged on Sunday morning that multiple NFL teams have interest in pursuing Urban Meyer for their head coaching vacancies.

The news shocked fans of the league who thought that the former Ohio State head coach would opt to go back to the college game or maintain his role in media. Meyer currently serves as an analyst for FOX Sports.

But the NFL rumors seem to gain more traction by the second. Another report surfaced from Kyle Rowland of the Toledo Blade that Meyer had genuine interest in the Jacksonville Jaguars. At this point, it really looks like the long-time college coach could make the move to the pros.

However, with the reports came push back from other members of the media.

The Athletic reporter Stewart Mandel offered up his own reason why Meyer moving to the NFL didn’t make sense to him. For the long-time college football insider, it might be as simple as Meyer not wanting to lose games.

“I covered several games where an Urban Meyer team lost. Each time he could barely form words afterward. He took losses **hard** to the point of affecting his health,” Mandel said in a tweet.

“I cannot imagine him coaching a 4-12 NFL team.”

Mandel’s perspective is certainly valuable, but it’s hard to believe that Meyer would turn down a professional job just because he didn’t like losing. Of course, the 56-year-old should take every precaution to protect his health, but that seems to be a more realistic reason for passing on the NFL. Any number of things might knock Meyer out of contention for the vacancies, especially in a crazy football year.

Still, the thought of one of the best college coaches moving to the pros is extremely exciting. Fans will have to wait and see if any conversations between Meyer and NFL teams gains traction.

Stay tuned for more information regarding Meyer’s interest in joining the NFL coaching ranks.