Longtime College Offensive Coordinator Has Reportedly Been Fired

Texas A&M is shaking up the coaching staff following a disappointing season.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg confirmed TexAgs.com's Billy Liucci's report that offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey and the Aggies are parting ways. Dickey joined the SEC program alongside head coach Jimbo Fisher in 2018.

Entering the season No. 6 in the preseason AP poll with the nation's top recruiting class, Texas A&M finished 5-7. The Aggies averaged 22.8 points per game, easily the lowest rate of Dickey's tenure. They registered 36.0 points per contest in his inaugural season.

Action Network's Brett McMurphy noted that A&M had the 12th-worst scoring and 13th-worst total offense among all Power Five programs this season.

Dickey has worked for multiple collegiate coaching staffs since 1985, including offensive coordinator stints at SMU, Utah State, New Mexico, and Memphis. He went 42-65 as North Texas' head coach from 1998 to 2006.

Although Fisher calls the offense's plays, Dickey will not return after the Aggies failed to meet lofty expectations.