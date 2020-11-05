Longtime ESPN College Football Reporter Says He’s Being Let Go

On Thursday afternoon, ESPN reportedly informed 300 employees their contracts would not be picked up after this year.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, ESPN announced another 200 open positions will no longer be filled. Marchand says that president Jimmy Pitaro announced the layoffs internally today.

It’s a tough day for those losing their jobs this afternoon – one of which is a beloved college football reporter. Ivan Maisel, who has been with the Worldwide Leader for nearly two decades, announced his contract will not be renewed.

“I came to work at ESPN 18 years ago today, on Nov. 5, 2002, as the first college football writer at ESPN,” Maisel said on Twitter. On the day that my employment became an adult, ESPN informed me that upon expiration of my contract on Jan. 31, I will no longer be working here.”

Here’s more of his statement:

“The arc of my employment at ESPN has seen remarkable changes. When I arrived, I had no idea how viable ESPN would be. As I leave, as readers have followed us from their desktops to their laptops to their phones, ESPN has remained a voice that readers trust… I have to tell you – it was an absolute hoot. I can say that about pretty much my entire time at ESPN.”

As for what comes next, Maisel left that door open but made it clear he doesn’t see his love of sports and writing diminishing any time soon.

“I love to write, and I love college football, and I don’t anticipate either one of those loves diminishing anytime soon. After Jan. 31, we’ll see what happens,” Maisel said.

A writer with Maisel’s experience won’t be on the open market for long.