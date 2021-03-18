Longtime Major College Football Assistant Passes Away At 74

Longtime college football assistant coach Bill Young, who coached for a number of high-profile programs, passed away on Thursday.

Young was 74 years old. He had most recently coached at Tulsa, serving as the defensive coordinator and defensive line coach of the Golden Hurricane from 2015-18.

During his career that spanned five decades, Young had defensive coordinator stints at Ohio State (1988-95), Oklahoma (1996-97), USC (1998-2000), Miami (Fla.) (2008) and Oklahoma State (2009-12).

He also was a position coach for the Detroit Lions, Arizona State and Iowa State.

Bill Young, who hit for the cycle by coaching at Oklahoma State, Oklahoma and Tulsa (plus Miami and Ohio State), has passed away. OSU has won two Big Eight/Big 12 football titles. The common denominator was Bill, who was on the coaching staff for both. Good guy, will be missed. pic.twitter.com/mREPTUlJx1 — Jimmie Tramel (@JimmieTramel) March 18, 2021

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy released a statement following the passing of his former defensive coordinator, who also played at Oklahoma State from 1965-67.

“Bill Young was a first-class person, a first-class coach and he made the world a better place,” Gundy said.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Young’s family and friends at this time. Rest in peace, coach.