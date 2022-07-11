Longtime Michigan Football Coach Died On Monday Morning

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - SEPTEMBER 3: View of a Michigan Wolverines football helmet before their game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium on September 3, 2015 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)

Former Michigan football coach Gary Moeller died Monday morning at the age of 81.

Michigan confirmed Moeller's passing and expressed condolences to his wife, Ann, and their four children.

Moeller spent 23 years with the Wolverines following a brief stint as an assistant at Miami (Ohio). Initially hired as Michigan's defensive ends coach in 1969, he got promoted to defensive coordinator in 1973.

Following three years as Illinois' head coach from 1977-79, Moeller returned to Ann Arbor. After working as an offensive and defensive coordinator, he led the Wolverines to a 44-13-3 record during five seasons as head coach.

They won three Big Ten titles and four bowl games, including a Rose Bowl victory in 1993, during his tenure as head coach.

Moeller's successor, Lloyd Carr, expressed admiration for his former boss.

"Gary Moeller was a great family man, great friend, great coach and a man of integrity and high character," Carr said, per the school's statement. "I admired him, I respected him and I loved him."

Rest in peace, Gary.