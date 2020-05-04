Longtime NFL Executive Names His 2 Best Senior QBs

It is never too early to look ahead to the 2021 NFL Draft. Apparently, that’s what longtime league executive Gil Brandt has been doing.

Brandt has been tweeting out some of his early takes on the seniors in next year’s draft class. Keep in mind, these tweets only include seniors, not draft eligible underclassmen.

According to Brandt, when ranking his top 50 senior prospects, only two veteran quarterbacks make the cut. They are Texas’ Sam Ehlinger and Northwestern’s Hunter Johnson.

Ehlinger can be a polarizing QB, but at least he has plenty of production on his resume–almost 9,000 career passing yards and 68 touchdowns through the air. He should be one of the better signal callers in the country this fall.

Johnson is a much more curious inclusion though. Sure he was a one-time five-star recruit, but he only threw for 432 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions while completing 46.3 percent of his passes last season. In fact, there’s a good chance that Johnson is the Wildcats’ No. 2 quarterback this season after Indiana grad transfer Peyton Ramsey elected to enroll in Evanston.

I've taken an early look at the top SENIOR prospects for the 2021 NFL draft. I only have two quarterbacks among my top 50 (remember, this is seniors only): Sam Ehlinger, Texas

We’re not sure if Gil was including redshirt seniors in his rankings, but if he was, there are three names we can think of off the top of our head who have shown more than Johnson: Florida’s Kyle Trask, Notre Dame’s Ian Book and Georgia’s Jamie Newman, a grad transfer from Wake Forest.

Perhaps Gil is including them in a separate category though.