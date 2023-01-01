Longtime NFL Referee Says Fiesta Bowl Made Big Mistake
A longtime NFL referee and rules expert says the Fiesta Bowl officials made a big mistake.
There were several questionable calls in the College Football Playoff semifinal. Few, if any, were as big as the no-touchdown call in the first half.
Michigan appeared to score a touchdown on a long throw, though a replay review determined that the wide receiver gained possession of the football and was down prior to the goal line.
A longtime NFL referee says that is not true.
"I never saw indisputable video evidence that the ball was short of the goal line when the receiver gained control," Terry McAulay tweeted.
Michigan fans can take some solace in that admission, at least, though it likely won't help much.
The Horned Frogs are now off to the College Football Playoff national championship game.
TCU will face either No. 1 Georgia or No. 4 Ohio State.