Longtime NFL Referee Says Fiesta Bowl Made Big Mistake

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines is seen talking with a referee during the third quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images) Chris Coduto/Getty Images

A longtime NFL referee and rules expert says the Fiesta Bowl officials made a big mistake.

There were several questionable calls in the College Football Playoff semifinal. Few, if any, were as big as the no-touchdown call in the first half.

Michigan appeared to score a touchdown on a long throw, though a replay review determined that the wide receiver gained possession of the football and was down prior to the goal line.

A longtime NFL referee says that is not true.

"I never saw indisputable video evidence that the ball was short of the goal line when the receiver gained control," Terry McAulay tweeted.

Michigan fans can take some solace in that admission, at least, though it likely won't help much.

The Horned Frogs are now off to the College Football Playoff national championship game.

TCU will face either No. 1 Georgia or No. 4 Ohio State.