Longtime Ohio State Staffer Reportedly Leaving For Cincinnati

Cincinnati is continuing to construct a staff for new head coach Scott Satterfield.

The Bearcats have repeatedly turned to Ohio State, the alma mater of former head coach Luke Fickell. Cincinnati reportedly landed former director player of personnel Zach Grant as the general manager and hired former Buckeyes recruiting and personnel assistant Cass Simmons as the director of recruiting strategy.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, the school will take another staffer from Ohio State. Ohio State assistant strength coach Niko Palazeti is going to Cincinnati to work as the director of football sports performance.

Palazeti played on Michigan State's football team, gaining two yards as a fullback. He stayed with the Spartans as a graduate assistant before becoming Mississippi State's strength and conditioning coach in 2015.

The Michigan native went to Maryland the following year before finding a more long-term home at Ohio State in 2017. Palazeti worked with the Buckeyes for the last six seasons.

Cincinnati is carving out Satterfield's staff as it prepares to officially join the Big 12 on July 1. The Bearcats spent the last decade in the American conference, where they've won 53 games over the past five seasons.