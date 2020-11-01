You know you’re playing at an extremely high level when you earn the respect of your opponent. That’s what’s happening with Justin Fields on Saturday night.

Ohio State is leading Penn State, 31-13, in a game that probably shouldn’t be as close as the score indicates.

Fields, who threw just one incompletion in a Week 1 win over Nebraska, is back at it on Saturday night. The Buckeyes’ quarterback is having a sensational performance against the Nittany Lions.

Ohio State’s junior quarterback is 23 for 28 for 249 yards and three touchdowns. He’s made some incredible throws and some great plays inside of the pocket.

Former Penn State Nittany Lions star Micah Parsons couldn’t help it but be impressed.

Justin fields … that’s the tweet 😔 — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) November 1, 2020

Longtime Penn State reporter Bob Flounders, who writes for PennLive, had a telling comment on Fields’ performance, too.

“This is one of the best single-game efforts I have seen from an opposing player vs. PSU at Beaver Stadium. Easily,” he tweeted in the middle of Saturday night’s game.

This is one of the best single-game efforts I have seen from an opposing player vs. PSU at Beaver Stadium. Easily — Bob Flounders (@BobbyFlo7) November 1, 2020

It’s hard to argue with that. Fields has been incredible against the Nittany Lions on Saturday night. He’s emerging at the front of the Heisman Trophy race and could be closing the gap on Trevor Lawrence for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

For now, though, he’s simply focused on beating Penn State.

The Buckeyes and the Nittany Lions are playing on ABC.