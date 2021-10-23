Look: 1 Major CFB Coach Was At Arch Manning’s Game Last Night

On Friday night, five-star quarterback Arch Manning stepped on the field in front of a major college football head coach.

Manning, the No. 1 recruit in the 2023 recruiting class, is viewed as one of the best quarterback prospects in recent memory. As a result, he’s heard from every major college football program.

During Friday’s night game, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was front and center at Manning’s game. When the quarterback ripped off a 68-yard touchdown run, Smart was standing right there.

With Kirby watching, Arch takes the quarterback keeper 70 yards for a Newman touchdown pic.twitter.com/DhdqZCKFl2 — Glen West (@glenwest21) October 23, 2021

In fact, Smart was so excited about the run that he found himself a few yards onto the field.

Arch Manning just turned on the jets for a 68-yard TD run that brought Kirby Smart on to the field. pic.twitter.com/hQACBkm9D8 — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) October 23, 2021

Only an elite college football coach can get away with that.

On Friday night, ESPN reporter Mark Schlabach previewed when Manning could make a decision. He also listed three programs that believe they’re right in the hunt for the top recruit.

“From what people have told me around Isidore Newman, I think he’ll wait for the coaching carousel to settle down after this season,” Schlabach said, via Saturday Down South. “And then go out and make his official visits and come up with a decision late next spring or summer. But certainly Texas, Georgia and Alabama seem to think they’re in a pretty good position.”

Manning isn’t ready to make a decision just yet, which is completely fine. He still has another year of high school football ahead of him.