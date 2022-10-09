Look: 1 Major Fan Base Is Furious With Kirk Herbstreit

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 06: Kirk Herbstreit points to the crowd before the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between the Louisville Cardinals and the Ole Miss Rebels on September 6, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit updated his college football rankings following Week 6 of the 2022 regular season on Sunday morning.

One fan base is not happy with them.

Tennessee is nowhere to be found in Herbstreit's top six, despite an undefeated record and an impressive road win at LSU on Saturday afternoon.

Should the Vols be ranked in the top six?

Tennessee fans certainly believe so, though Herbstreit clearly disagrees.

Vols fans took to social media to weigh in on Herbstreit's rankings, which were updated Sunday morning.

"Total troll job here," one fan wrote.

"You're embarrassing yourself. Typical of you @espn types. @Vol_Football could beat Michigan, Oklahoma State, and Clemson. Capable of beating the others also," another fan added.

"Mr. Kirk… This truly doesn’t surprise me. Ohio State could be 2-4 and still be your #1 team in the country. I’ve always loved the disrespect you have for the Vols. With the upmost respect, you can kiss our Volunteer Ass," another fan wrote.

"Tennessee needs to be at 4. Period," one fan wrote.

Perhaps Tennessee will make a big jump in the actual Coaches' Poll or AP Poll, which come out later on Sunday afternoon.

Until then, Vols fans can be upset with Herbstreit...