Look: 1 Notable School Missing From Big Ten's Reported 'Wish List'

SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 30: An general view during the game between the Washington Huskies and the Stanford Cardinal on September 30, 2016 at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. The Huskies defeated the Cardinal 44-6. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

The Big Ten dealt a major blow to the Pac-12 by poaching UCLA and USC last week. Both California schools will join their new conference in 2024.

However, the Big Ten may not be finished expanding.

According to Jeff Ermann of InsideMDSports, the Big Ten is targeting these four schools atop its wish list: Notre Dame, Oregon, Stanford, and North Carolina.

Not included among these programs? The Washington Huskies.

While still seeking its first national championship since 1991, Washington has taken home the Pac-12 title in 2016 and 2018. The school has considerable history spanning over a century.

The Huskies might not be the only Pac-12 squad unable to follow USC and UCLA. Per Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, the Big Ten told Washington and Oregon that it's "standing pat for now" while waiting on Notre Dame's decision.

If Oregon isn't getting granted entry imminently, it's reasonable to believe Stanford and UNC are also unlikely to join the Big Ten in the foreseeable future.

But should the Ducks and/or Cardinal leave, the Huskies would find themselves lacking in marquee competition. As Ermann mentioned, it's a "fluid" situation.

College football conferences could look far different over the next five to 10 years.